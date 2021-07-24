The Journal Gazette
 
    Briefs

    Hoosier basketball adds to 2022 class

    Staff, news services

    Indiana basketball added a commitment in its 2022 recruiting class when three-star power forward Kaleb Banks of Fayetteville, Georgia, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Alabama, Georgia – led by former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean – and Georgia Tech.

    The 6-foot-8 Banks, who has a 7-2 wingspan, is the No. 123 recruit in the country, per 247sports.com and the 22nd-ranked power forward. He is the second commitment in Indiana's 2022 class, joining Indianapolis guard C.J. Gunn, who committed during former coach Archie Miller's tenure and then reaffirmed his commitment after Indiana hired coach Mike Woodson.

    Indiana's 2022 class ranks 33rd in the country.

    Baseball

    On the diamond

    The pitching-thin New York Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from Tampa Bay. …

    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year.

    Golf

    On the course

    In Evian-Les-Baines, France, Jeongeun Lee tied the majors record for the lowest round ever with a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship. …

    In Sunningdale, England, Darren Clarke shot a 3-under 67after an opening 65 at Sunningdale and holds a one-shot lead. …

    In Blaine, Minnesota, Adam Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132. Armour shot 65. Bo Hoag (66), Chez Reavie (67), Jhonatton Vegas (69) and Roger Sloan (69) were a shot back.

    Football

    Teams' vaccine rate hits 80%

    The number of NFL players in the vaccination process reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more in that category. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both.

    Miscellaneous

    Taylor joins NBC

    Maria Taylor joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday.

