Lee6 continues to lead LPGA's Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – The day after making golfing history, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes after a 3-under-par 68 in the third round on Saturday.

She's at 18 under overall and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a 4-under 67.

The 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh.

South Korean Minjee Lee's 6-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under with Japan's Ayaka Furue and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a 1-over 72.

New world No. 1 Nelly Korda was tied for 32nd, and defending champion Jin Young Ko dropped way down to 74th after carding a miserable round of 76 including four bogeys and a double bogey.

Auto racing

Hendrick drivers get penalized

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Elliott's No. 9 team and Bowman's No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly.

Baseball

On the diamond

Mets newcomer Rich Hill is expected to make his debut for the NL East leaders today when New York plays Toronto at Citi Field. ...

Washington ace Max Scherzer was scratched from his start at Baltimore with what the team described as mild right triceps discomfort. Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Scherzer had an MRI and it was “extremely clean.”

Basketball

Self tests positive

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university's Twitter account Friday that he was “feeling pretty good right now.”

Football

On the field

Kansas City kicked off training camp by placing veteran safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and moving rookie defensive end Malik Herring to the non-football injury list. ...

Tennessee placed linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.

Golf

Dabagia wins Ohio tournament

Fort Wayne's Madison Dabagia won the American Junior Golf Association's Dana Incorporated Open at Sylvania Country Club in Ohio. She shot a three-day total of 4 under, including a final-round 1-over 73, and then won a three-hole playoff over Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Michigan.

On the course

In Sunningdale, England, Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open. ...

In Blaine, Minnesota, Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-5 18th hole at the 3M Open for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy. ...

In Newport, Wales, Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under.