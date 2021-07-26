American teen wins gold in taekwondo

Anastasija Zolotic won the United States' first gold medal in women's taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 on Sunday to claim the featherweight division title.

Zolotic, 18, lets out a primal scream as she pulls on her helmet before each round. The Largo, Florida, native has been telling friends and family since early childhood that she would be an Olympic champion, and she needed only one trip to the Games to make it happen.

“My 8-year-old self was running around the school yard saying I was going to be Olympic champion but she could never have imagined what this moment is like,” Zolotic said. “It's unbelievable. It really hasn't sunk in yet.”

Zolotic and Minina had a high-scoring first round and a tactical second but Zolotic picked apart her Russian opponent in the third with two-point body kicks after nursing a one-point lead into the final round.

Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman. Steven Lopez won the U.S. team's only two previous Olympic golds in taekwondo.

Meantime, American Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal the United States has ever won in fencing. She defeated defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women's foil final. Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold, winning the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

BASEBALL

Padres trade for All-Star Frazier

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, both of whom are former TinCaps, and TinCaps right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

COLLEGES

Texas, Oklahoma close to move

Barring a dramatic change of direction, Texas and Oklahoma are moving toward taking the Red River Rivalry to the Southeastern Conference. According to multiple reports, the first and significant formal step of the process could come as soon as today with the two schools informing the Big 12 they will not renew the contractual agreement that binds conference members until 2025. The Big 12 said Sunday night its executive committee of Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby held a video conference with Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and Texas President Jay Hartzell.

FOOTBALL

Watson to report, still wants trade

Deshaun Watson was expected to Houston Texans training camp, but he still wants to be traded. Showing up helps Watson dodge $50,000 in daily fines for every day skipped. Watson, 25, remains under league and police investigation since he faces 22 separate lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Vikings sign ex-Jags receiver

Minnesota signed former Jacksonville receiver Dede Westbrook, giving the Vikings another option for a punt returner. Westbrook's agency announced the news on Twitter.

TENNIS

American wins her 1st WTA title

Top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States won her first WTA title, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open final. The 44th-ranked Collins was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks.