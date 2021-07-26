From basement to professional gym

When Lee Brothers Mixed Martial Arts was still just the Lee boys growing up off Winchester Road in Waynedale, their dad kicked them out of the basement and into the two-car garage for their training site. There were too many holes getting torn in the basement walls by people being thrown through them.

Fifteen years later, on Saturday night, six fighters from Lee Brothers MMA will compete at Memorial Coliseum in Art of Scrap II. It's been quite a progression, from the basement to the region's largest arena.

Things started because Randy, now 40, and Brandon, now 35, were former Wayne High School wrestlers who started a “Fight Club” like the movie, first in the basement before moving to the garage. Somebody donated wrestling mats and a heavy bag, and eventually there were 25 guys training every night.

“At one point, we had 60 people watching a fight in Dad's garage when the police showed up,” Mike Lee recalls. “We just had to reassure them there was no alcohol or gambling, and the police stayed to watch the fights.”

Mike is now the owner of Lee Brothers MMA with a staff of 25 coaches, and though he always yelled the loudest at the home bouts, he was the last of the four to dive full-time into training. He says he was too busy playing basketball and singing, but twin brother Chris jokes Mike was too into his guitar and chasing his now-wife, Michelle.

Michelle Lee is now the director of Lee Brothers MMA and promoter for Art of Scrap II, which will have 12 bouts starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Local competitors include pro middleweight Nick Kraus in the main event, pro featherweight Jordan Downey, pro lightweight Jacob Kindig, amateur middleweight Chandler Chapman and amateur flyweight Dominic Heath. It's the first time since Toughman competitions 15 years ago the Coliseum has hosted such an event.

Eventually, around 2006, Randy Lee (also known as JR among the family) and Brandon – and eventually Chris – started competing at area clubs. The whole family would show up to cheer them on, including uncles and cousins, which led to more getting involved in training.

“The whole thing started around a desire to test myself and make myself better as a result,” said Randy, who teaches school in Florida. “With the whole family going out, there was the fellowship and the relationships that were built, and the bonds that were strengthened, and then the individuals we would meet who would come out to the garage.”

Chris tells the story about going with Brandon to a tournament in Cincinnati where they fought in two different finals. Brandon, then 20, won the first match, but 18-year-old Chris took the second thanks to a little extra rest.

“We kicked the crap out of each other and talked trash the whole time,” Chris said. “Then we came home and kept going.”

The operation moved to a four-car garage off Lower Huntington Road and then to the Liquid Church on Decatur Road in 2011. They finally moved to their current 4,500-square-foot location at 5015 Speedway Drive in 2014.

The business had been called Fort Wayne Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and the Lee Brothers Submission Academy. It was renamed Lee Brothers MMA in 2018 when it became a public facility. The current gym has more than 450 members. Mike is the head Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach, Chris is the Muay Thai kickboxing coach and Brandon still comes in regularly to train. They all have kids running around the gym continuing the legacy.

“Now, it's much bigger than a two-car garage,” Mike joked.

And luckily, the Coliseum has better parking – no need to call the police.