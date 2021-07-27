Indiana adds 4-star running back to '22

Indiana football added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class Monday when four-star Cincinnati running back Gi'Bran Payne chose the Hoosiers over offers from Iowa, Kentucky and Louisville, among others.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Payne is the No. 206 player nationally, per 247sports.com, and the 20th-ranked running back in his class. He is the fourth four-star recruit in Indiana's 2022 recruiting class, which is No. 18 in the country and fifth in the Big Ten.

Payne missed much of his junior season of high school with a high-ankle sprain so there is less film on him than some other running backs in his class, but 247sports.com recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects him as a future draft pick.

Basketball

Grizzlies, Pelicans make trade: AP

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.

Colleges

Missouri AD stepping aside

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk will step down once a replacement is found, ending a five-year tenure that was marked by schoolwide social unrest, millions of dollars in facilities upgrades and key coaching hires in football and basketball. The school said in a statement Monday that the 65-year-old Sterk had “mutually agreed” to part ways once a nationwide search identifies the next athletic director.

Football

Oklahoma, Texas step toward SEC

Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league's members through 2025. The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.”

Golf

PFW women find interim coach

Purdue Fort Wayne announced that Billy King will serve as interim coach of the women's golf team, adding to his duties as coach of the men's team. Matt Zedrick resigned as women's coach this month to pursue a job at another university. King, the men's coach since 2009, led them to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Horizon League Championship.

Hockey

Ex-Blackhawks defender retires

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson retired after 14 seasons. Hjalmarsson spent his first 10 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he was a member of three Blackhawks' Stanley Cup champion teams, the last one in 2015. He was traded by Chicago to Arizona in June 2017. From Sweden, the 34-year-old Hjalmarsson had 25 goals and 172 points in 821 career games.