TinCaps win road trip opener on HR in 8th

The TinCaps opened their six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday at Jackson Field with a 3-1 win on the strength of a three-run homer from Tirso Ornelas in the eighth inning.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when the Lugnuts (34-39) used a single, a stolen base and an RBI single against TinCaps reliever Fred Schlichtholz to take a 1-0 lead.

Schlichtholz, who gave up a run in two innings, got the win.

In the eighth, Grant Little and Zack Mathis each singled with one out, and after Agustin Ruiz struck out, Ornelas belted his second home run of the season to right.

Ramon Perez pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth for the save.

Before the game, the TinCaps announced the Padres had promoted right-handed pitcher Connor Lehmann from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne.

The move came on the heels of Fort Wayne reliever Michell Miliano being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as part of the deal that brought All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to San Diego.

BASKETBALL

Crossroads event to end: Report

The Crossroads Classic will not be played beyond this year, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reported. The annual doubleheader has been played in December every year since 2011, with Indiana and Purdue alternately facing off against Notre Dame and Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event's contract runs out after this year's games when Indiana is scheduled to play Notre Dame and Purdue is slated to play Butler.

Gansey to coach Hawks affiliate

Former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey has an agreement in place to coach the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, a source confirmed to The Journal Gazette. A formal announcement hasn't yet been made. Gansey was the Mad Ants' head coach from 2015 to 2020. He had a 123-120 regular-season record and a 1-3 playoff mark.

Churubusco boys coach approved

Shannon Beard was approved as the new Churubusco boys basketball coach during the Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting Monday. Beard takes over the head coaching role after serving as an assistant to Chris Paul, who resigned at the end of last season.

GOLF

Local pro leads Florida tourney

Patrick Allgeier of Fort Wayne has the lead heading into the final round of Minor League Golf's Country Club of Coral Springs 3-Day event in Coral Springs, Florida. Allgeier shot a 9-under 61 on Tuesday and is at 12 under, giving him a one-stroke lead over Albin Choi and Michael Graboyes. Earlier this month, Allgeier earned his first professional victory at the Summer Madison Green Classic in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, where he shot a 3-under 69.