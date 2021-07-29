Big 12 accuses ESPN of targeting schools

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of pushing other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference without paying a massive buyout.

“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network.

Baseball

Trades

Miami sent reliever Yimi García to Houston and traded outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland. The Astros sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt to the Marlins. The Athletics gave up left-hander Jesús Luzardo for Marte. ...

Cincinnati acquired reliever Mychal Givens from Colorado in exchange for two pitching prospects. On Tuesday night, the Reds acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named. ...

The Yankees have reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

Basketball

IU exhibition games set

Indiana's men's basketball exhibition games against Serbian professional team BC Mega in the Bahamas will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.

PFW players get national honors

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball players Ra Kpedi and Matt Havey were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which recognizes student-athletes for their work in the classroom.

Football

Jets' Wilson still unsigned

The New York Jets' Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday, the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed Trey Lance earlier in the day.

High schools

South Side recognized

South Side has been recognized by the Aspen Institute as an exemplary and innovative high school for growing sports and physical activity participation.