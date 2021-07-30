Texas, Oklahoma invited to join SEC

Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.

The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That's when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.

SEC leaders voted unanimously to extend an invitation, effective July 1, 2025. Now the process goes back to the schools; Texas and Oklahoma both have board of regents meetings scheduled for today with conference affiliation on the agenda. If approved, the question then becomes: Can Texas and Oklahoma find a way to join their new conference sooner than 2025?

Big 12 bylaws state that schools departing before the grant of rights runs out in 2025 are on the hook for penalties worth tens of millions of dollars.

GOLF

Roundup

Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational in Galgorm, Northern Ireland. … Annika Sorenstam shot a 5-under 67 in Fairfield, Connecticut, in her U.S. Senior Women's Open debut for a share of the lead in the rain-suspended first round. Sorenstam, 50, had six birdies and a bogey at Brooklawn Country Club. Dana Ebster, 51, joined Sorenstam atop the leader board.

Local player wins qualifier

Fort Wayne's Steve Vernasco shot a 2-under 69 at Pine Valley Country Club to win a qualifying tournament and advance to the U.S. Senior Amateur. Patrick Mohan, with a 72, also advanced. Marty Rifkin and Ian Harris, who also shot 72s, are alternates. In the qualifier for the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, Gretchen Gordon was the lone advancing player with a 13-over 84.

HOCKEY

NHL news

Jason Christie, who had been head coach of the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, was hired as an assistant coach by the Buffalo Sabres. … Veteran forward Corey Perry signed a $2 million, two-year contract with Tampa Bay. … St. Louis signed Brandon Saad to a five-year contract. … Dallas signed forward Luke Glendening to a $3 million, two-year contract after he had played eight seasons with Detroit.

VOLLEYBALL

Ex-PFW player to play in Portugal

Frederico Santos, a setter last season as a senior for Purdue Fort Wayne, has returned home to Portugal to play professional volleyball for Sporting Clube de Portugal.