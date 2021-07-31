Sorenstam up by 3 at Senior Women's Open

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Annika Sorenstam shot a 3-under 69, racing to finish before dark, to take a three-stroke lead Friday in the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

Sorenstam, 50, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, birdied Nos. 7-9 to get to 8 under and closed with pars on Nos. 1 and 2 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner Liselotte Neumann was second, birdieing the final two holes for a 69. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Fifteen players were unable to finish the round. The first-round was completed Friday morning after rain prevented half the field from finishing Thursday.

BASEBALL

Mets' deGrom suffers setback

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Acting New York general manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation after a bullpen session Thursday.

COLLEGES

Texas, Oklahoma accept SEC invite

Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025, worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12. A whirlwind week of official moves came to a conclusion when regents at both Texas and Oklahoma unanimously jumped at the chance to join the SEC. The future of the Big 12 without its two strongest programs, in football and many other sports, is unknown.

NCAA board seeks reform

The NCAA Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated – and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion – the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes.

OLYMPICS

DeKalb athlete fails to advance

Former DeKalb athlete Rachel Dincoff failed to advance in the Olympic discus competition after throws of 55.10 and 56.22 meters. The DeKalb High School Twitter account posted: “We are beyond proud.”

CORRECTION

Wrong high school for Akers

Because of an editing error, Angie Akers' high school was incorrectly described in a Page 4B story Friday. Akers, who is coaching Olympic beach volleyball, is a Bishop Luers graduate.