Orchard Ridge's Tommy McComb competes in the Boys 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. He took fifth place in the event.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A member of the Pocahontas Swim Club competes in the Boys 15 & Over 200 SC Meter Medley Relay Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Country Club's Max Heisler competes in the Boys 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. He finished 14th in the event.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Rachel Lenardson of Sycamore Hills competes in the Girls 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A member of the Pocahontas Swim Club competes in the Girls 15 & Over 200 SC Meter Medley Relay Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Pine Valley Country Club's Onna Spurgeon competes in the Girls 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Freestyle Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Arlington Park's Danielle Smith competes in the Girls 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Orchard Ridge's Demetri Panagioutou competes in the Boys 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. He finished in second place in the event.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Arlington Park's Robby Bergeron competes in the Boys 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. He placed 16th in the event.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A member of the Autumn Ridge Swim Team competes in the Girls 15 & Over 200 SC Meter Medley Relay Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Orchard Ridge's Myah Hibiske competes in the Girls 15 & Over 50 SC Meter Breast Stroke Sunday morning at 2021 Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.