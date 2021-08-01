Browns give Chubb 3-year extension: AP

CLEVELAND – Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night.

Chubb is guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package.

Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury. In 2019, he finished second in the league with 1,494 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Baseball

Tatis placed on 10-day injured list

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

Mattingly tests positive for virus

Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the Yankees. The 60-year-old was vaccinated in mid-April.

Rays aces might need surgery

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year.

Basketball

Celtics, Mavs make trade

The Boston Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas, a move that gives the Mavericks salary cap flexibility while adding young center Moses Brown. Richardson exercised his $11.6 million option as part of the trade.

Golf

Local golfer wins 3-Day tourney

Fort Wayne's Patrick Allgeier shot a three-day total of 19-under to win the Minor League Golf Tour's Country Club of Coral Springs 3-Day last week. He had a final-round 7-under 63 and pocketed $2,370.

Sorenstam holds 2-stroke lead

Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open. The 50-year-old making her first appearance in the senior event.

Lead shared at World Invitational

English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational at Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Smith is at 15 under. Horsey is one shot back. In the women's event, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn signed for a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share top spot at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley.