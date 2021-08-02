Minnesotan hopes wins gets him UFC contract

In August 2020, Collin Huckbody earned a contract with the UFC, but getting released soon after sent the fighter from Minnesota down a dark path. Then the mixed martial arts fighter did what he does best – fight – to overcome some personal demons that crept into his mind. Huckbody hopes that his victory over Nick Kraus at Art Of Scrap 2 on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum will help propel him back to the UFC.

“I feel like I've become twice the fighter I was since I was released,” Huckbody said. “I had to go through a depression and come out of that depression and find out if I really wanted to do this. I'd like to see myself back in the UFC.

“Nick is a tough kid. He's fought some tough UFC guys and went the distance with guys that are in the UFC.”

While Huckbody earned a unanimous decision following the 15-minute bout, he nearly ended proceedings early in the first round. The first punch he threw caught Kraus under the right eye, creating some massive swelling as the fight continued. Huckbody also locked in a guillotine choke that Kraus ultimately escaped, but that combination changed the Garrett High School wrestling coach's entire outlook.

“It was like going down 8-0 early in a wrestling match against a kid that's really good,” Kraus said. “It took a lot out of me, because what I did wasn't any technique I learned in the gym. It's embarrassing to lose in this sport like this no matter what, but if you go out and lose quick, it's a little extra humiliating.

“I didn't quit. There's a lot I was fighting for, but it didn't go my way. If I quit, (my wrestlers are) going to quit. They're going to use me as a scapegoat. I wouldn't say it was my best fight I ever had, but I didn't quit.”

Kindig wins rematch

In February, Jacob Kindig fought David Shoemaker and earned a victory by decision as an amateur. On Saturday, the two reentered the cage as professionals, and Kindig didn't let the fight go to the judges this time around.

Armed with the use of elbows and knees, Kindig opened several cuts on Shoemaker's face, turning the fighter into a bloody mess before throwing a flurry of punches to earn a technical knockout.

“He asked for this rematch, so I took it personally,” Kindig said. “I told him in interviews it was personal to me, so I wanted everyone to know that. I had to get a finish this time. I bring excitement, I bring a lot of flash and I like to finish fights. I'm prepared for 15-minute wars if I need to, but of course I want to finish every fight I'm in. We're not paid by the hour in there, but I'm prepared no matter what.”

Heath draws praise

Kindig heaped plenty of praise on Dominic Heath, who improved to 2-0 in his MMA career with a split decision victory in the night's opening bout.

Heath's performance didn't surprise the pro fighter, as Heath, who graduated just last year from Churubusco, began training with Kindig at the age of 13.

Heath needed just 18 seconds to win his first fight, and Kindig explained that he needed the nine-minute battle against Tyler Smythe more for his development as a fighter.

“You don't necessarily learn much from (a quick victory),” Kindig said. “He needed to fight that bigger, stronger guy and that's going to be huge for him. He's a stud, he's a great kid, he has his head on his shoulders, and I'm beyond proud of him. Dom Heath, that's a name everyone's going to remember.”