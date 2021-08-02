Wentz opts against surgery on ailing foot

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo surgery, according to a report from NFL Network.

Wentz is reportedly expected to miss the entire preseason with or without the surgery, but forgoing a procedure for now leaves open the possibility that he will be able to play in Week 1. If the former Philadelphia Eagle doesn't improve through rehab, he could still have the surgery, though the report says it would likely not keep him out of “many” games.

The 2016 No. 2 overall pick's decision to try to play through the foot issue means that, if he is on the field without having surgery, he will likely be less mobile than he usually is. Wentz injured his foot Thursday in practice.

AUTO RACING

Frenchman wins Hungarian GP

Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton moved up to second place in the race after Sebastian Vettel's disqualification, increasing his Formula One championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points heading into the midseason break. Vettel's penalty fell late Sunday night after officials were unable to take the required fuel sample of 1 liter from his Aston Martin.

Capps, Pruett win NHRA event

Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.

BASKETBALL

Pacers set roster for summer

The Pacers will open their NBA Summer League schedule against Washington at 8 p.m. Sunday, Indiana announced. On the team's summer league roster are 2021 No. 13 overall pick Chris Duarte, former first-round selection Goga Bitadze and former Mad Ants Oshae Brissett, Amida Brimah, Devin Robinson and Cassius Stanley. Former Ohio State star Duane Washington Jr., who signed a two-way contract with Indiana after going undrafted, is also on the team.

GOLF

Autumn Ridge wins team event

The Autumn Ridge team of Derek Schneider, Kevin Irons, Steve Vernasco, Johnny Strawser and Michael Jenkins won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's Interclub Championship at Brookwood Golf Club at even par. Vernasco was the medalist at 4 under. Evan Riecke was second at 3 under to lead Fort Wayne Country Club to second at 2 over.

Sorenstam wins senior major

Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women's Open, with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory in Fairfield, Connecticut. Sorenstam, 50, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club. Playing partner Liselotte Neumann was second with a 74.

Englishman wins European event

England's Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title at the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to win the women's tournament after a playoff. Gavins carded a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the final round at Ballymena to set the clubhouse target of 13-under par.

Soccer

US beats Mexico to win Gold Cup

The United States won the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Mexico. The winning goal came in the 117th minute on a free kick, when Kellyn Acosta laid a pass into the middle and Miles Robinson put a header into the net. The US has won three of the last four Gold Cups and eight overall.