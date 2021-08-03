TinCaps lefty Denz wins weekly honor

TinCaps left-hander Danny Denz was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week on Monday after leading Fort Wayne to a pair of victories against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Denz pitched 92/3 shutout innings in his two starts against Lansing, giving up only two hits and striking out 10 against two walks. He tossed five shutout innings in a 3-1 Fort Wayne win on Tuesday and followed that up with 42/3 shutout, hitless innings in a 12-1 triumph Sunday.

The TinCaps took his no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday.

“I just came in with a prepared plan to attack the hitters and compete with my stuff,” Denz said in a news release. “I know my defense is going to make plays and I just wanted to attack the zone with all my pitches.”

BASKETBALL

TBT final tonight

The championship game of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all event, will be 9 p.m. today between Boeheim's Army and Team 23, with several former Mad Ants in the game. Boeheim's Army, a Syracuse alumni team, has C.J. Fair. Team 23 has Walt Lemon Jr., E. Victor Nickerson and Marcus Hall. The game will be televised on ESPN.

FOOTBALL

Carroll QB chooses college

Carroll senior quarterback Jeff Becker announced he has committed to play football at South Dakota State. Becker an All-SAC first-team and IFCA Class 6A Junior all-state team selection last year.

GOLF

Shoaff course to close for day

Shoaff Park's golf course and driving range will be closed Saturday because of a Fort4Fitness event. Although the rest of Shoaff Park will be open, visitors should expect heavy traffic and limited parking availability. McMillen Park and Foster Park will remain open for golf that day.

Mastodons' Miller honored

Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Luke Miller has been named an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America. To be eligible in Division I, an individual must participate in 40% of his team's competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 or better. Miller averaged 75.36 strokes last season. Homestead graduate Ellis Yoder was a Division II honoree for Bentley University.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks to release findings

The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. According to TSN, GM Stan Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and then-coach Joel Quenneville have said they will cooperate. The investigation came after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by Aldrich during the team's run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

SOCCER

Spartans name Brooks coach

Manchester University announced that assistant men's soccer coach Chad Brooks has been elevated to head coach, after Corey Brueggeman accepted a position as director of men's soccer operations at Ohio State.