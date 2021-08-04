Knights, Starfires 2nd in preseason poll

The two local state runners-up in 2020, Class 2A Bishop Luers and Class A South Adams, were each ranked No. 2 in their class in the 2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.

Bishop Luers received four first-place votes, the same as No. 1 Andrean. Eastside will start the season ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.

South Adams received two first-place votes while Class A state champ Covenant Christian received five. The Starfires' ACAC rival Adams Central starts at No. 4 and the NECC's Churubusco also received votes.

Homestead will start the season tied for 10th in the Class 6A poll, tied with Penn. Carroll and Warsaw received votes.

Bishop Dwenger is third in the Class 5A poll and Snider is seventh.

The NE8 is well-represented in the Class 4A poll: Leo is seventh, East Noble is ranked eighth despite one first-place vote, and New Haven and Columbia City each received votes. Norwell also received votes in Class 3A.

Returning to the SAC, Concordia will start the season ranked.

Baseball

Another Yankee tests positive

New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus. All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive since the All-Star break, as have pitchers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loisaga.

Colleges

Indiana Tech soccer coach out

The Indiana Tech men's soccer coach John Dunn has resigned, effective Aug. 9. Dunn led the team to a record of 50-12-3 in three seasons, and was the WHAC coach of the year in 2019 and 2020. During his tenure the Warriors won two WHAC regular-season titles and two conference tournaments. Indiana Tech also went to the NAIA tournament twice during Dunn's stint. He leaves as the third-winningest coach in program history.

Tech volleyball 4th in WHAC: Poll

The Indiana Tech volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference coaches preseason poll, which was released Monday. The Warriors finished fourth in the conference during the 2020-2021 season, going 11-5. Madonna was picked to finish first.

Report slams NCAA on equity

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men's basketball tournament “over everything else,” according a scathing review released after an uproar over how the association conducts its championship events.

Football

Vikings cut CB after indictment

Minnesota cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team quickly moved to release him.

Tennis

Osaka out of Slam tuneup

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the National Bank Open hard-court tuneup to be played in Montreal this month ahead of the U.S. Open.