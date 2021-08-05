Ex-Spartans to host local basketball camp

Former Homestead basketball stars Karissa McLaughlin and Madisen Parker, who helped the Spartans capture the 2017 Class 4A state championship before going on to prolific careers in Division I college basketball, will co-host a shooting camp Sept. 12 at Parkview SportOne Fieldhouse.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. and is for girls in grades 3-12. Cost is $50 per camper and can be paid via Venmo – a digital cash transfer app – by sending the money to K-MCamp. The transaction will also act as a registration, so camp organizers request campers note their name and age in the payment description.

Those looking for more information can call 260-446-3251 or email sparrett.always100@gmail.com.

Baseball

TinCaps lose Tuesday on road

TinCaps left-hander Sam Williams surrendered a two-out, two-run homer to Jonny Deluca in the bottom of the eighth that proved to be the difference in a 5-3 Fort Wayne loss to the first-place Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Basketball

Gansey hired as Skyhawks coach

Former Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey, who went 123-120 during his tenure in Fort Wayne, was officially announced as the new coach of the G League's College Park Skyhawks, an affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

Around the NBA

Indiana signed first-round draft pick Chris Duarte on Monday. ...

Carmelo Anthony, 37, agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers. ...

Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will sign with New York after agreeing to a buyout with Oklahoma City.

Colleges

Poll: Tech soccer 8th in WHAC

Indiana Tech women's soccer was picked to finish eighth in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Coaches Preseason Poll. The Warriors finished eighth in 2020-21 with a 3-6 mark. Defending conference champion Aquinas was chosen to win a second straight title.

Irish news

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class in four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather from Camas, Washington. ...

Notre Dame football's home opener against Toledo on Sept. 11 will air exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock, the Irish announced.

Purdue football adds 2 assistants

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced the addition of two coaches to his staff: quality control coach David Elson and director of player development Mel Mills.

Miscellaneous

Rink to close for maintenance

The rink at SportOne Parkview Ice House will be closed for all ice programs from Aug. 9 to 16 for mechanical upgrades, the Ice House announced. For more information, go to https://sportoneparkviewicehouse.com.

Correction

Years on job misstated

A story on Page 1B Tuesday about Bishop Dwenger football practice contained an error. Coach Jason Garrett is entering his fourth season as Saints head coach, not his fifth.