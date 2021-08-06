Financial issues push Messi out of Barcelona

Barcelona said Thursday that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club after Spanish league financial regulations made it impossible for a deal to be reached between the club and the player.

Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.

It blamed “Spanish league regulations” for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player. His previous one had ended on June 30.

Baseball

Ex-Astros pitcher Richard, 71, dies

J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71. He pitched for Houston from 1971 to 1980, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins. He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971.

Basketball

Pacers announce signings of 3

Indiana announced it has signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract and Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor to contracts. Washington played at Ohio State for three years and was a third-team All-Big Ten player during the most recent season, when he averaged 16.4 points per game. Sykes has played for six years in various overseas leagues. He was twice the Horizon League Player of the Year during his time at Green Bay. Taylor played at Austin Peay for four years and is the program's leading scorer. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice.

Colleges

Tickets for Tech ceremony on sale

Tickets for the Indiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony can be purchased at eventbrite.com until Sept. 19. The ceremony and dinner, which will be held as part of Homecoming festivities, will be held at the Schaefer Center on Saturday, Oct. 2. Honorees include the 1969 men's volleyball team, the 1991-1992 women's basketball team, basketball player Dwayne Tubbs (Class of 1995) and softball player Jessica Williams (Class of 2010).

Mastodons hire volleyball coach

Jim Palilonis has been hired as an assistant coach for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team, the school announced on Thursday. He will be joining the staff of head coach Ryan Perrotte after 16 years as an assistant at Ball State. He was the lead recruiting coordinator at Ball State, and also worked with the setters and helped lead offensive strategy.

Irish make tickets for events free

Notre Dame will make tickets free for all home athletic events except football, men's and women's basketball and hockey, the Irish announced. That means there will be no charge for Irish baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's fencing, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, rowing, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming & diving, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball.