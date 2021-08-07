Durant plans to sign max deal with Nets

Kevin Durant announced an agreement to sign a four-year, $198 million max contract extension with the Nets on Friday. He will decline the 2022-23 player option for his current contract and instead add four additional years onto his deal.

That means barring a trade request, Durant, who is 32 going on 33 years old, will likely retire a Net. Elsewhere:

• Warriors guard Stephen Curry finalized his $215 million, four-year contract extension with Golden State.

• Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, even though he might miss most of the upcoming season due to a knee injury.

• Indiana has re-signed point guard T.J. McConnell, although terms of the deal were not disclosed.

• Cleveland signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract.

BASEBALL

Cubs' Heyward placed on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Friday because of inflammation in his left index finger. Heyward is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBI.

MLB suspends A's outfielder

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner's office after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

FOOTBALL

Ravens activate QB Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been activated from the COVID-19 list, the Baltimore Ravens announced. The quarterback hasn't practiced yet during training camp. Jackson missed the team's first practice July 28, and coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the star quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson also tested positive last season and missed a game.

HIGH SCHOOLS

All-State team has 7 from area

Seven local football players were named to the Indiana Preps Sports Network Preseason All-State teams. The Big School Top 22 includes offensive linemen Demon Moore of Snider and Landen Livingston of Leo, wide receiver Nate Anderson of Homestead, linebacker Domanick Moon of Snider and Rowan Zolman of East Noble as an athlete at large. On the Small School Top 22 list were Norwell offensive lineman Zach Christianson and Bishop Luers wide receiver Brody Glenn.

Warsaw senior commits

Warsaw senior Bailie Stephens announced she has committed to play basketball for Lawrence Tech.