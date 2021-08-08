Gibbs uses restart to earn Xfinity victory

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Points leader Austin Cindric was third, Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth.

Gibbs is a part-time rookie driver in the series this season, concentrating on the ARCA Series. It's just a matter of time before he makes a big jump.

Allmendinger passed Gibbs going out of the first turn on the final restart, swinging wide left in the runoff area of the hard, 90-degree downhill right-hander and headed up through the esses. Gibbs gradually closed back in and drove his No. 54 Toyota past Allmendinger coming to the front straightaway with two laps to go on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen layout and pulled away ever-so-slightly to the victory.

Allmendinger and Gibbs were up front on a restart with five laps left in the second stage of the 82-lap race, and Allmendinger gained the lead roaring up through the esses. He prevailed – barely – in a side-by-side duel to the finish.

Auto racing

On the track

Pole-sitter Austin Hill won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International, taking the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go. Hill held off John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 15 laps left as thunderstorms neared, with Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman in close pursuit. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike and with an Xfinity race on deck. ...

Colton Herta stamped himself as the driver to beat in the inaugural IndyCar Music City Grand Prix, winning the pole after he was fastest in both practice sessions. The 21-year-old Herta was more than a half-second faster than six-time series champion Scott Dixon in second. The Andretti Autosport driver won his sixth career pole.

Baseball

Injury news

The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow. ...

Boston put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games.

High schools

Essegian cuts list to 7 schools

Star Central Noble guard Connor Essegian narrowed his college options down to seven final schools in a video released on social media. According to the video, Essegian has received offers from 31 NCAA and NAIA schools, but the seven logos highlighted under the banner “Top 7” were those of Loyola Chicago, Butler, Creighton, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Purdue Fort Wayne.

2 from area on Top 22 list

The Indiana Preps Sports Network Preseason All-State Top 22 – Underclassmen list includes two local players: wide receiver Brauntae Johnson of North Side and defensive lineman Brody Bolyn of Norwell.

Horse racing

Trainer sets record for wins

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course. Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark set by the late Dale Baird.

Soccer

Saint-Germain, Messi near deal

Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi are in negotiations on a contract after financially troubled Barcelona was unable to keep the superstar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. Negotiations have seen an annual net salary of around $29.5 million discussed.