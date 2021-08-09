TinCaps' 4-run 6th helped by 2-out error

The TinCaps bounced back from an early deficit, pushed across four runs with two outs in the sixth and beat first-place Great Lakes 6-3 on Sunday in the finale of a six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Fort Wayne (40-44) won the final three games of the series and took four of the six contests overall. The TinCaps are 3-0-1 in their last four road series. The victory over Great Lakes brought Fort Wayne into a tie for fifth place in the High-A Central East Division.

The TinCaps return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game series with South Bend.

Sunday's game was tied at 2 entering the sixth, and Loons pitcher Jeff Belge got two quick outs. Justin Lopez kept the inning alive with a single, and then Ethan Skender reached on an error by third baseman Deacon Liput.

The next four hitters reached, including RBI hits for Luis Almanzar, Grant Little and Adam Kerner to put Fort Wayne in front 6-2.

Moises Lugo, who is fourth in the league in ERA at 3.63, gave up two runs in five innings for the TinCaps. Tirso Ornelas hit his fourth home run.

AUTO RACING

Ericsson wins Music City GP

Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late, and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville, Tennessee, to win inaugural Music City Grand Prix. Ericsson made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais' Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson's airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second victory of the season.

BASEBALL

Yankees' Rizzo tests positive

Newcomer Anthony Rizzo, who in June said he had not been vaccinated, became the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.

BASKETBALL

Pacers trade McDermott

The Pacers will receive a future second-round draft pick and the right to swap future second-round draft picks from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Doug McDermott. McDermott played three seasons with Indiana.

FOOTBALL

Packers receiver apologizes

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night. “I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I'm forever sorry!”

Dolphins rework cornerback's deal

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a reworked contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Howard had four years left remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2019.

SOCCER

Messi leaves Barca for PSG

Lionel Messi began crying before he even started speaking. The “most difficult” moment of his career had arrived and he wasn't ready for it. It was time to say goodbye to Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club. Messi struggled to control his emotions and cried profusely. The soccer star has been linked to PSG.