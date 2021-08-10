Djokovic withdraws from US Open tuneup

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, meaning the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.”

He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open on hard courts in February, the French Open on clay courts in June and Wimbledon on grass courts in July. No man had even won the first three major tennis championships – let alone all four – in one season since Rod Laver’s true Grand Slam in 1969.

After Wimbledon, Djokovic played in the Tokyo Olympics and failed to medal.

The Western & Southern Open starts next weekend in Cincinnati. The main draw of the U.S. Open gets underway Aug. 30 in New York.

AUTO RACING

Rahal adds driver for Indy race

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will field a car for Formula 2 Championship driver Christian Lundgaard in Saturday’s IndyCar road course race in Indianapolis. The Danish driver recently tested an Indy car for the first time with the team at Barber Motorsports Park. He’ll drive the No. 45 Honda for RLL.

Indy announcer Bob Jenkins dies

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio, died Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 73. The cause was brain cancer, according to a statement from the race track. Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98. He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

BASEBALL

Vizquel sued by former batboy

A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing former major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama on Friday accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019. The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

COLLEGES

NHL’s Panthers to sponsor QB

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the Panthers, the NHL team announced. King will appear at some Panthers games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.

HOCKEY

Radio announcer reveals his cancer

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray says he has cancer. Murray, 59, did not specify the type of cancer he has or provide any other details about his condition, nor did the team.

TENNIS

Murray gets spot in US Open

Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, deciced to pull out because he still is recovering from foot surgery. Murray is a former No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner, including in New York in 2012.