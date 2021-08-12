Spartans' Patterson part of US 3X3 team

Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson has been selected to the four-member team that will represent the U.S. women at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, which will be held in Debrecen, Hungary, from Aug. 24 to 29.

Patterson previously attended the trials for the '21 3x3 U19 national team and played in the 2019 3x3 U19 national championship.

The U.S. training camp will be in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 21. Patterson will be joined by Janiah Barker of Marietta, Georgia, Kiki Rice of Bethesda, Maryland, and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, Louisiana.

The World Cup will feature 20 men's and 20 women's teams, and all games will be available live at YouTube/FIBA3x3.

Baseball

Betts placed on IL

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list because of a sore right hip. The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day injured list.

Basketball

Pistons sign 3

Detroit re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

DeRozan deal to Bulls finalized

Chicago finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract.

Colleges

Warriors 14th in preseason poll

The Indiana Tech men's soccer team was ranked 14th in the 2021 NAIA Coaches' Preseason Top 25 poll. The Warriors have now been ranked for 11 straight polls.

IU RB James plans to transfer

Indiana running back Sampson James has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The junior from Avon has played 16 games (two starts) over two seasons and was expected to compete for a starting role in 2021.

Football

Ravens rookie WR hurts leg

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem.

Tennis

Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati

After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of his injured left foot.

Track & field

Ex-champion sprinter, 26, dies

Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013 to 2018, announced his death. The school said he died Monday but did not provide further details.