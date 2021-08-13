St. Francis launches new rowing program

Saint Francis announced Thursday the introduction of Fort Wayne's first collegiate crew program.

In a press release, the school said it would add both men's and women's rowing teams for the 2021-22 school year. The teams are open to current and incoming Saint Francis students. Charlie Clark, a board member at G2 Rowing and the race director of the Summit City Sprints, will coach the program.

G2 Rowing will provide the equipment and serve as training partners for the new program. The new teams will train and compete at Shoaff Park.

Anyone interested in joining the team for the 2021-22 season should contact Coach Clark at cclark@sf.edu.

Baseball

Cubs cut Arrieta

Jake Arrieta, who won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a World Series championship in his first stint with the club, was released after struggling in his second go-round.

Davis retires

Baltimore slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement after 13 seasons and 295 home runs.

Basketball

Leonard to stay with Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar.

Green signs deal with Nuggets

Denver added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Colleges

IU football adds Mississippi DB

Indiana football added a transfer to its roster in former Mississippi defensive back Jonathan Haynes, who has one year of college eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Haynes played in 21 games in two seasons with the Rebels, starting 17 and totaling 86 tackles.

Pac-12 teams face forfeits

Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic.

Football

Bateman to have groin surgery

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back in September.

High schools

Saints top early volleyball poll

Defending state champion Bishop Dwenger will start the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, according to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. The Saints earned 11 of the 15 first-place votes in Class 3A. Bellmont will start at No. 3 in Class 3A, while Concordia and Angola also received votes in that class. Blackhawk Christian will begin the season ranked No. 10 in Class A volleyball. Carroll, Columbia City and Warsaw all received votes in Class 4A, and South Adams received votes in Class 2A.