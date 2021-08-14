Komets trade Boka to Cyclones, sign 2

Nick Boka, who was selected the Komets' Defenseman of the Year and re-signed with the team in July, was traded Friday to the Cincinnati Cyclones for an undisclosed amount of cash. The Komets also signed forwards Tyler Busch and Matthew Barnaby, bringing their roster to 12 for the season, which begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

Boka, 23, had four goals, 18 points and 122 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games for the Komets. He added two assists and 39 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games, as Fort Wayne captured the Kelly Cup.

Busch, 25, played 17 games last season for Sweden with Tranås AIF, totaling four goals and nine points, after four seasons at Arizona State.

Barnaby, 23, had one assist in three games last season for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 23 games with Huntsville of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, he had 13 goals and 25 points. His father, Matthew, played 896 NHL games.

Basketball

Hoosiers win exhibition game

Indiana basketball defeated Serbian professional team BC Mega 79-66 in an exhibition game in the Bahamas. It was the first of two games against BC Mega for the Hoosiers, with the second to be played Sunday. All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way for Indiana with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes. Freshman Tamar Bates had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and totaled 12 points. IU shot 7 for 19 from long distance.

COLLEGES

Notre Dame names captains

Notre Dame announced its captains for the upcoming football season, naming seven players as captains for the second time in three seasons. The honorees are defensive tackles Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Jarrett Patterson, running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Avery Davis. All seven players are in their first year of captaincy.

Purdue player to appear in court

Purdue slot receiver T.J. Sheffield will be in court in September for an incident in May in which he allegedly bit a paramedic as she tried to strap him to a stretcher, according to multiple reports. Purdue released a statement indicating it had been aware of the situation and is handling the matter internally. He has been participating in fall camp.

Miscellaneous

Vera Bradley dinner canceled

Organizers of the upcoming Vera Bradly Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic announced revisions for this year's events, in light of the rise of COVID-19 cases. The celebration dinner, scheduled for Sept. 20, has been canceled and the silent auction will be held online. The pickleball and golf tournaments, scheduled for Sept. 17-20, will proceed but with enhanced safety measures, including wearing of masks and social distancing. To date, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has raised $36 million for research, including $1.4 million last year when the Classic was canceled. Information on event updates can be found at www.verabradley.org/events.

Olympian to join local rifle event

Olympian Lucas Kozeniesky, who represented the United States at the Tokyo Games, will compete at the second annual Anschutz Open, an air rifle competition, at the X Count in Fort Wayne today and Sunday. Kozeniesky won a silver medal in mixed team air rifle in Tokyo and also finished sixth in the men's 10-meter air rifle.