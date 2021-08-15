Rookie Fields rallies Bears past Dolphins

CHICAGO – Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in, the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.

Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for another in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields' passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn't picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.

With Soldier Field fans chanting “Let's Go Fields,” the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime, but he needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields' TD pass came after he had scrambled 21 yards for a first-down conversion.

The Bears put away the win with Brian Johnson's 44-yard field goal after a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.

Tua Tagovailoa went 8 of 11 for 99 yards. Jacoby Brissette was 6 of 10 for 67 yards.

Baseball

Bauer had prior order: Report

An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, according to a report by the Washington Post. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Sale back after Tommy John

Boston pitcher Chris Sale, 32, completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third. Relying mostly on his sharp slider, the lanky left-hander struck out eight and walked none in Boston's 16-2 win over Baltimore.

Miscellaneous

Ex-Woodlan star Kammeyer dies

John Kammeyer, a former Woodlan star basketball player, died Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, from COVID-19 pneumonia. He was 69. A guard, he played for Woodlan from 1967 to 1970 and was the ACAC scoring champion. He played at Charleston Southern, then Baptist College at Charleston, and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1991. Kammeyer was a member of numerous Charleston civic organizations and was co-owner of Rug Masters, a cleaning and sales outlet for oriental rugs.

Tennis

WTA results

In Montreal, fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 to reach the National Bank Open final. Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over U.S. qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match.

Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally. Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn't control. Pliskova won the last of her 16 WTA Tour titles in 2020.