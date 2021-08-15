Olympic medalist appears at X Count

During the Olympics a few weeks ago, Diane Rice of X Count, a shooting range and instructional facility in Fort Wayne, got a call from Tokyo. It was Lucas Kozeniesky, fresh off winning a silver medal in mixed team air rifle in the Tokyo Olympics. He wanted to know whether he could participate in the Anschutz Open, a shooting competition the X Count was planning to host.

“I said, 'Are you bringing the medal?'” Rice said, laughing.

Kozeniesky, who also finished sixth at Tokyo in the men's 10-meter air rifle, did indeed bring his silver medal to X Count and was competing in the Anschutz Open, with $7,000 in prizes up for grabs in the event that ends today. Also competing are several of the younger shooters he coaches through his business, Team Winning Solutions LLC.

“This is a good facility, it's got a good background and it's central to the country, so it's going to be a good competition,” said Kozeniesky, who called X Count one of the top ranges in the country. “And with the Olympics, it's kind of a cool-down in a way. On the other side of things, I work with a bunch of kids and with them being in town, that incentivized me to come hang out with them.”

Kozeniesky competed in the Rio Games in 2016, but the medal that he won with Mary Tucker in mixed air rifle was the first hardware he has taken home at an Olympics. He competed in his individual event first, a chance for him to show off the philosophy he had been developing since Rio: focusing on fundamentals, managing his mental state during competition, nutrition and staying in control.

The result was a sixth-place finish with which he was very happy.

“I'm the only guy that came off the firing line during the final in that match where I turned around and smiled and waved to everyone,” said Kozeniesky, who came to Fort Wayne from Colorado to compete. “Because I was genuinely happy with it.”

Tucker also finished sixth in her individual competition and the pair was “out for blood” and feeling strong heading into the team match, Kozeniesky said. The result was a spot in the head-to-head gold-medal match against China, which went down to the wire before Kozeniesky and Tucker wound up with a silver.

It was a special moment for Kozeniesky when he draped the medal over his neck.

“It was really affirming because I did the work and I did all this stuff,” he said of taking the silver. “But it felt more like an emotional weight came off my shoulders, where it's not just my medal, it's the medal of all the people who got me here: it's for my wife, my parents, my family, all the kids I work with and their families, they decided to financially support me by hiring me (to be their coach).

“Picking up that medal, it's not just mine, it's really the whole community's.”

Kozeniesky hopes to compete again in the 2024 Paris Games. His next international competition will be in October, when he'll take part in the International Shooting Sport Federation President's Cup in Poland.

