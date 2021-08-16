IU wins 2nd straight vs. Serbian pro club

Indiana defeated Serbian professional team BC Mega 64-53 on Sunday in the second of two exhibition games between the teams in the Bahamas. Pittsburgh transfer guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 13 points and seven assists. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Tamar Bates had 11 points apiece, and Jackson-Davis also had 11 rebounds for a second straight double-double. Race Thompson also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana won the first game 79-66 on Friday.

“It was two months of hard work with these young men,” first-year coach Mike Woodson said. “I'm proud of them. To win a game (Friday) and then bounce back and start the game (Sunday) the way they started (jumping out to a 12-2 lead), was nice to see. They were all pumped and ready to play.”

Indiana held BC Mega to 32% shooting and committed only five turnovers. Johnson and fellow point guard Rob Phinisee combined for 13 assists and only one turnover.

Sophomore Jordan Geronimo had seven points and seven rebounds, plus a block and a steal in 16 minutes.

Sharpshooter Miller Kopp, who had 14 points in the first game, left Sunday's contest early with an ankle injury. Kopp had four 3s in the series.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated the Hoosiers will open the season Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan at Assembly Hall.

BASEBALL

Tatis returns, hits 2 home runs

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2. The 22-year-old former TinCaps shortstop had four hits to help the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. Playing right field for the first time in his professional career and batting leadoff, Tatis posted his fifth multihomer game this season and No. 8 for his career.

BASKETBALL

Haslem signs to return to Heat

Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem, 41, signed another contract – the 10th of his career – with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. It is a one-year deal worth about $2.8 million. He would become only the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning at least 19 years with one franchise.

FOOTBALL

Skowronek to have surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a former player at Notre Dame and Homestead, fractured his forearm in Saturday's exhibition game against the Los Angeles Chargers and will have surgery on the arm today, according to a Rams spokesperson. There is no timetable for Skowronek's return. He was a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

TENNIS

Federer to have surgery on knee

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for what he said will be “many months” because he needs a third operation on his right knee. Federer announced the news via a video message on Instagram. He said he'll be “out of the game for many months.” Federer turned 40 on Aug. 8. He hasn't played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month. The Swiss star then sat out the Tokyo Olympics, saying he had hurt his knee during the grass-court season. Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June.