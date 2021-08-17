Concordia to honor Hall of Fame class

Concordia High School will induct four new members and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame during a halftime presentation at Friday's football game. They will then be honored at a reception Saturday.

Inductees include:

• Jon Amt, class of 2000, for track and field, cross country, and basketball.

• Mike Brune, class of 2005, for football and basketball.

• Thomas Goines, class of 2001, for soccer and wrestling.

• Stephanie (Long) Scheele, class of 1994, for volleyball, gymnastics and softball.

• The 1976 girls volleyball team as the first team in school history to play in a state championship game and also the first to go undefeated in the SAC.

BASEBALL

Around MLB

Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after being released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Arrieta was put on the team's taxi squad after joining the team in Denver. ...

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment. ...

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham. Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winnng U.S. team in the Tokyo Olympics.

Basketball

Bledsoe back with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

COLLEGES

Notre Dame adds football recruit

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class late Sunday when Adon Shuler, a four-star athlete from Irvington, New Jersey, chose the Irish over offers from Florida, Penn State and Boston College, among others.

Manchester hires swimming coach

Manchester announced that Roger Karns was hired as the next head men's and women's swimming and diving coach. Karns, a Ball State graduate, was the head swimming coach at Wawasee from 1989 to 2008.

FOOTBALL

Falcons 1st team 100% vaccinated

The Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations. The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%. Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.

Ex-Jets coach Joe Walton dies

Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University's football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85. Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided. Walton, a native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice.