Magner to step down as FWFC president

Erik Magner helped build the foundation. Now, in his eyes, it's time for another person to take Fort Wayne FC to the next level. On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to The Journal Gazette that Magner would be stepping down as Fort Wayne FC team president and would remain within the club's eight-person ownership group.

“Reorganization is going on,” said FWFC general manager Greg Mauch in a text message.

Fellow co-owner Drew Little is spearheading the search for a new president, and FWFC operations and marketing director Laurie Perolio advised that an announcement regarding the club's management structure “will be forthcoming soon.”

“It became clear this year especially that it was a tremendous burden on our family,” said Magner, whose daughter, Anna, stepped down as the club's marketing and merchandising manager in July. “It was basically in the hands of (Erik, Anna and Erik's wife Betsy), and after the last two years, we looked at each other and said, 'This is nuts.' It's a tremendous workload. It became clear that we had to set this up differently to reach a higher level.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the planned inaugural season within the National Premier Soccer League in 2020, Fort Wayne FC moved to USL League Two for 2021, finishing eighth in the nine-team Great Lakes Division with a 1-8-5 divisional record.

In addition to the USL2 schedule, Fort Wayne FC played friendly matches against foes from the NPSL and Midwest Premier League, as well as an international friendly against the Chivas U-20 reserves. To handle the club's needs on match days as well as throughout the season, the club utilized a cadre of 30 interns and approximately 300 volunteers, representing over 25 countries and five continents.

The club has also voiced plans to move up to USL League One in 2023, a league occupying the third division in the U.S. soccer pyramid. Playing in USL1, a league with paid professionals, coupled with plans to launch a women's team and a youth academy, would simply present too great a burden on Magner's time to continue in the role of team president.

“The goal is to make sure (the club is) here for the next 100 years,” Erik Magner said. “It's important to recognize where we are and see how we can get it to a higher level.”