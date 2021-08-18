TinCaps defeated in back-and-forth game

The TinCaps let a late lead get away and saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the West Michigan Whitecaps in the opener of a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The loss drops the TinCaps behind West Michigan and into a tie for fifth in the High-A Central East Division standings.

Fort Wayne (43-48) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning when Justin Lopez drove in two with a single. The TinCaps took the lead an inning later on a Chris Givin single that scored Reinaldo Ilarraza to make it 3-2. Givin and Ilarraza had two hits apiece.

That advantage was short-lived, however.

In the bottom of the seventh, TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo, who had pitched a scoreless sixth, gave up a game-tying double to Cooper Johnson and later in the inning Johnson scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Prior to the game, the Padres promoted Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo, who was among the league leaders in strikeouts and ERA, to Double-A. They sent infielder Ripken Reyes to Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League and Reyes went 1 for 4 on Tuesday.

Basketball

NBA releases Christmas slate

The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintuple-header, and Milwaukee will host Boston in the second of the day's games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday. Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas goes to Utah in the day's finale.

Embiid, 76ers reach new deal

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-27 season. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season

Pistons sign Garza, Smith

Detroit signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts. Detroit selected Garza, the AP national player of the year out of Iowa, with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft. The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent.

Celtics, Knicks finalize trade

Boston finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash.

Staley backtracks on Olympics exit

Dawn Staley might not be done with Olympic coaching after all. Staley led the U.S. women to a basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Games this month, then flatly said she would not return for another run at the Olympics in Paris in 2024. However, Staley appeared to soften her position. She compared it with asking a woman who's just given birth if she wants another child and she would probably say no.

COLLEGES

Tech, Summit City Sports pair

The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics will partnered with Summit City Sports for its livestreaming and broadcasting needs for the 2021-22 season. Summit City Sports, founded by Jeff Mahoney, specializes in live video broadcasts and highlight features and has been used by numerous high schools and sport clubs in the northeast Indiana area and by the University of Saint Francis over the last decade for livestreaming needs.