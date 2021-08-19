LLWS back without fans, international teams

The Little League World Series is back. There won't be international teams or 22,000 fans in the stands when the championship rolls around, but the tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is set to start today.

The coronavirus forced the cancellation of the tournament in 2020, and this year, the delta variant surge resulted in Little League tournaments for several older age groups being scrapped.

But what most fans understand as the Little League World Series, featuring 10- to 12-year-old players, will take place over the next week and a half, with the championship set for Lamade Stadium on Aug. 29.

“It won't be the same as what they've seen on TV and from years past, but I told them, ‘I don't care if there's 10,000 people or 10, you shouldn't have any problem getting up to play here,' ” said Dustin Radar, manager of Nebraska's Hastings Little League team, which is the top club in the Midwest region.

“I think they're just really excited for the opportunity.”