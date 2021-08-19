'Toxic' environment by Versyp claimed

Purdue is investigating allegations that women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp created a “toxic and hostile environment” within the program, according to multiple reports. The university is reportedly trying to determine whether Versyp violated the school's anti-harassment policy.

Versyp, the winningest coach in program history, is entering her 16th and final season as head coach. She is slated to be succeeded by former Boilermaker forward Katie Gearlds for the 2022-23 season. Gearlds is currently the team's associate head coach. Former Homestead guard Karissa McLaughlin transferred from Purdue to Marquette this offseason after four seasons playing for Versyp.

Baseball

A's pitcher has broken cheek

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Bassitt went down right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He never lost consciousness. Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.

Tigers suspend announcer Morris

Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday's game. When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology. “It's been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris began, before talking about his respect for Ohtani's talent.

Soccer

US women's team announces games

Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October. The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They'll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The match in St. Paul will be Carli Lloyd's final game with the national team. The 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.

Tennis

Venus Williams given wild card

Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card into the Grand Slam tournament. The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women's main draw. Williams hasn't missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal there in 2017. CoCo Vandeweghe, who also reached those semifinals, also was awarded a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association. The former No. 9-ranked American has battled injuries and is currently No. 160.