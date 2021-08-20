Hoosier Hysteria set to open season Oct. 2

Indiana will hold Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall on Oct. 2, the Hoosiers announced.

The event, which marks the kickoff of the men's and women's basketball seasons, was held virtually over Facebook Live in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but will be back in person this year. Start time and activities for the event will be announced at a later date.

Hoosier Hysteria is free to those who wish to attend, but Indiana does ask attendees to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

Auto racing

On the track

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday's race at Michigan because of NASCAR's COVID-19 protocols. LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive and was missing the race because of NASCAR's rules. ...

IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years. The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July.

Basketball

Player signings

Charlotte agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation. Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season. ...

New Orleans signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed.

Colleges

ACC updates forfeit rules

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

Hockey

Ex-Komet hired by China team

Mason Baptista, who played for the Komets from 2015 to 2019, has taken a job as skills development coach for the Chinese women's Olympic hockey team, he announced on social media.

Paralympics

Heritage Flame lit in England

The Paralympic Heritage Flame was lit in Stoke Mandeville, England, a village northwest of London that is widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games. The cauldron was lit during a ceremony in the small village in Buckinghamshire, where the Stoke Mandeville Games were first held in 1948 for a small group of wheelchair athletes.

Triathlon

Ironman event postponed

Organizers of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii said this year's contest will be postponed to February because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The Ironman competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events.