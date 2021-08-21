Foot injury to keep Nadal out of US Open

MADRID – The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday – Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

His announcement further depletes the year's last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year's champion, Dominic Thiem.

Nadal's absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows. Nadal, Federer and Djokovic share the men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The U.S. Open draw is next week and main draw play starts Aug. 30.

AUTO RACING

Tasca fastest in Funny Cars

Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd (Minnesota) International Raceway. Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang. Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.752 at 326.08.

BASEBALL

Cubs, Reds to play in at Iowa field

There will be more major league magic at the “Field of Dreams” site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans at the temporary field.

COLLEGES

Manchester Hall of Fame class set

The Manchester University M Association will add four new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame this fall, including baseball All-Americans Nick Chaney and Justin Libey, track athletes John Kimmel and Bridgette Rowe. Joining the four inductees will be the 2021 Claude Wolfe Coach of the Year recipient, Danny Irwin. They will be recognized during Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 9.

Auburn coach tests positive

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive Thursday but wasn't experiencing symptoms.

FOOTBALL

Fitzgerald done playing, for now

Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Fitzgerald said he's focused on being a radio broadcaster.

HOCKEY

Veteran goalie Lundqvist retires

Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday, less than nine months after heart surgery. The 39-year-old Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins along with a a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons.

TENNIS

Barty reaches semis in Ohio

Top-ranked Ash Barty defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. Barty will next face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem.