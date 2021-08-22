Stern, Catchings join Women's Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – What David Stern did for the sport of basketball transcended any gender bias and opened a whole new world for women in the game.

NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014, Stern was the key figure in the formation and operation of the WNBA in 1997. That bold move paved the way for Stern, who died Jan. 1, 2020, to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Stern was joined in the induction class by former players Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash, Lauren Jackson and Debbie Brock, along with contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.

“The WNBA was my father's baby,” said Eric Stern, representing his father. “It was something he had to fight for. He had to spend a lot of professional capital, and even some personal capital, to make it happen.

“There were a lot of doubters. He tended to enjoy conflict and didn't mind it at all. He did a lot of civil rights work as he was growing up. He had a strong conviction toward equity and equality.”

Catchings was a direct beneficiary of the work that Stern did. After being the college player of the year at Tennessee in 2000, she went on to have a 15-year career in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. She was the MVP of the Finals in 2012 when the Fever won the title.

Auto racing

NHRA results

In Brainerd, Minnesota, Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session. Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.

Baseball

Trout eyeing return to lineup

Mike Trout, a three-time AL MVP, says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. “I'm just trying to get back,” said Trout, 30. “Obviously, we're running out time here, but my main focus is to get back on the field no matter when it is.” The nine-time All-Star is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 36 games.

Hockey

Hawkins signs with Walleye

Brandon Hawkins, who was MVP of the Komets last season, has signed with the rival Toledo Walleye. He had been poised to play last season for Toledo, but it opted out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With Fort Wayne, he had 23 goals and 39 points in 37 regular-season games, winning MVP from his teammates. In the postseason, he had six goals and 11 points in 13 games, as the Komets won the Kelly Cup. However, the rights to Hawkins, 27, reverted to the Walleye after the season ended.

Track & field

Richardson last in return to 100

In Eugene, Oregon, Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah bested her Olympic gold-medal winning time in the 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic, and Sha'Carri Richardson finished last in her return to the track after controversy. Thompson-Herah ran the 100 meters Saturday in 10.54 seconds, the best time in the world this year as well as a meet record and a personal best. She topped her Olympic-record 10.61 in Tokyo as she edged closer to Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 10.49 set in 1988. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sherika Jackson followed Thompson to the finish line.

Miscellaneous

Ex-Titans GM Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Tennessee Titans' lone Super Bowl appearance, died Saturday. He was 73. Reese had cancer and was with his family when he died at his Brentwood home, according to a social media post by ESPN 102.5 The Game, the radio station where Reese worked.