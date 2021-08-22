Ex-Spartan seeking gold

Since Sept. 15, 2016, Jeff Butler woke up every day thinking about how he couldn't wait to get back to the Paralympics. A member of the United States men's wheelchair rugby team, the Homestead graduate and his teammates lost the Rio de Janeiro gold medal game in Australia 59-58 in double overtime.

Imagine the motivation looking ahead. Then, imagine the disappointment when the Tokyo Paralympics were postponed in April of 2020 – all that wasted time.

“It was one of the most stressful summers of my life,” Butler said. “We've had this date circled on the calendar the last four years, and the Olympics never move until, of course, they did.”

The Paralympics, which are for athletes with a variety of physical disabilities, take place immediately after the Olympics and at the Olympic site.

Butler, 30 at the time, had already put lots of things on hold over the last four years, and now everything was unsettled. After the postponement, he could move to Stanford to begin earning his Masters in Business Administration or stick with Team USA for another year and hope things settled down.

“I gave myself a couple of weeks in April to reflect and just not think about it,” Butler said. “It's tough. What was nice and made it more possible is that nothing was happening quickly. Not one of the decisions that I needed to make at that point were urgent. The whole world was shut down with nothing to do but reflect.”

A football player and wrestler at Summit Middle School, Butler lost use of his legs and some hand function during an automobile accident at 13.

He loves rugby because of the physicality and how it showed him what he could do through sports rather than what he couldn't. It also taught him independence.

There was too much invested to seriously consider not playing. He just couldn't leave yet, not with the goal unfinished, and now, as the U.S. team prepares to open play at the Paralympics on Tuesday, Butler is sure he made the right decision.

“During our first training camp back after a year everybody was afraid, we would be rusty, and then we just started playing like we had never left,” he said. “It helped the bond and cohesion that we had.”

And now Butler has new hope for that gold medal. In fact, the rugby team has practiced winning it. During their last training camp before leaving for Tokyo, they practiced each day exactly like they hope to play at the Olympics, getting up at the same time, having pregame meals, team meetings, and even playing the anthems and introducing the lineups. Then they played the games, trying to simulate the styles their opponents will play.

“Short of waking up in the middle of the night, we did everything in our power to recreate what the situations would be,” Butler said. “It was a good dry run, good visualization technique because it is difficult not having played another opponent over the last year-and-a-half.”

If anything, Team USA and Butler might be better prepared. Usually, the runup to an Olympics or Paralympics is an exhausting grind of constant competition, but this time every player came back physically healthier and better mentally to perform after the break. They are fresh.

“More than anything, I'm excited to finally have some competition again,” he said. “It's a little daunting that the next tournament is the big show, the Paralympics. There's comfort in the fact that all of the other countries are in the same boat, but I'm excited to get out there and show the world what we can do, and the training we've been doing the last five years is going to pay off.”

And will this be Butler's last Paralympics for sure?

“The answer will be, 'Let's see how it goes,'” he said. “I really want a gold medal, so we'll see.”