Pacquiao loses; future uncertain

LAS VEGAS – Although Manny Pacquiao hasn't decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended Saturday night with a disheartening loss.

Yordenis Ugás is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he's just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats.

Ugás beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days' notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title.

“He's a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the WBA,” Ugás said. “A lot of respect for him, but I won this fight.”

Ugás (27-4) capitalized on this chance as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban veteran was slightly better than Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout one of the most frustrating fights in the 42-year-old's career.

“I did my best tonight, but my best wasn't good enough,” Pacquiao said. “No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring, and tonight the champion is named Ugás.”

A visibly disappointed Pacquiao said he hasn't decided whether he will fight again after an unimpressive performance in his return from the longest layoff of his career. He also wouldn't confirm whether he will enter the Philippines' presidential race, as is widely expected. He intends to make an announcement next month.

“In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I don't know, but I'm so happy for what I've accomplished.”

The 35-year-old Ugás threw roughly half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective. Pacquiao was the solid favorite before the bout, but he struggled to get inside on Ugás' effective jab while Ugás landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds.

Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugás, and a third had it 115-113. The Associated Press also scored it 116-112 for Ugás.

Pacquiao also said his legs were cramping from the second round onward.