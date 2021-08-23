TinCaps get shutout to gain series split

Noel Vela pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, Chris Givin broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single, and the TinCaps bullpen made a slim lead hold up for the second straight day in a 2-0 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday at LMCU Ballpark.

The TinCaps (46-50) have won three in a row, splitting the six-game series after losing the first three games. Sunday's victory catapulted them into fourth place in the High-A Central East Division, up from sixth after a defeat Thursday.

The game was deadlocked into the fourth, when Jonny Homza was hit by a pitch and Justin Lopez singled to put two on with two out for Givin. The shortstop lifted a floater into shallow center that dropped for a go-ahead hit.

Reinaldo Ilarraza added a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.

Vela struck out four and gave up three hits, departing with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Luke Boyd got Parker Meadows to ground out to end the threat and pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win.

Kevin Kopps earned his first pro save with a perfect ninth.

Fort Wayne starts a series at Parkview Field against Dayton on Tuesday.

AUTO RACING

Torrence claims 7th win of year

Steve Torrence won at Brainerd (Minnesota) International Raceway, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit. The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car.

BASEBALL

Rays DH Cruz put on COVID list

The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced about one hour before the Rays' 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders.

FOOTBALL

Wentz to return to practice

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will return to practice this week for the first time since July 29, when he injured his foot. Former Notre Dame standout Quenton Nelson will also return to practice this week, coach Frank Reich said. Center Ryan Kelly will be the third injured Colt to come back to practice in the coming week.

Titans coach tests positive for virus

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

HOCKEY

Former Rangers great Gilbert dies

Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers. He had 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series.

TENNIS

No. 1 Barty wins US Open tuneup

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final. Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics, now has plenty of momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30 in New York.