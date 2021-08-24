South Adams hires Hall of Fame coach

South Adams announced Monday it had chosen 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Wayne Kreiger to succeed Brett Freeman, who had led the girls program since the 2012-13 season.

Kreiger will be entering his 37th year as a girls head coach this fall. He has coached at Canterbury and Columbia City (plus two seasons as the Eagles boys coach) and led the Cavaliers to the Class A state title in 2013, plus semistate crowns in 2014 and 2015.

The new Starfires coach also appeared in the 2000 Class 3A state championship game with Columbia City and has an overall record of 588-233 as a girls coach, to go along with 19 sectional titles and 11 regional championships. His 588 wins are fifth in Indiana history for girls basketball.

South Adams went 9-13 in 2020-21 and returns its top three scorers: sophomore Macy Pries, junior Peyton Pries and senior Kristen Wynn.

BASEBALL

Padres fire pitching coach

The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild. The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the NL West, 13 games behind first-place San Francisco. The Padres fell one game behind Cincinnati for the second NL Wild Card after losing on Sunday.

Yankees place Britton on IL

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton went on 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left elbow. Manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton's condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Luers No. 1 in Class 2A poll

Bishop Luers is now the No. 1 team in Class 2A football, according to the IFCA coaches poll. The Knights rose one spot after beating Carroll 38-31 in the season opener. Class 2A Eastside (1-0) rose two spots to a tie for seventh. In Class 4A, East Noble (1-0) leapt five spots to a tie for third. Leo (1-0) rose two spots to No. 5. South Adams (1-0) remains the No. 2-ranked team in Class A. Adams Central (1-0) rose one spot to No. 3. Bishop Dwenger (1-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 5A. Snider (1-0) rose a spot to No. 6. In Class 3A, Concordia (1-0) jumped two spots to No. 8. In Class 6A, Homestead (1-0) rose a spot into a tie for ninth.

Carroll No. 10 in 1st tennis poll

Carroll is ranked No. 10 in the state and Homestead No. 21 in the first IHSTeCA boys tennis poll of the season. Carmel is No. 1.

HOCKEY

Former NHL player dies at 31

Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31. A law enforcement official in Milton, Massachusetts, said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed. Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.