PFW men release nonconference slate

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball will open its season 2021-22 season Nov. 4 with an exhibition game at the Gates Sports Center against Division III Defiance. The first official game will be five days later Nov. 9 at Memorial Coliseum against Division III Earlham.

The matchup against the Quakers will be the first game PFW has played at the Coliseum since the 2019-20 season.

The Mastodons on Tuesday released their full nonconference schedule, which includes nine games, culminating Dec. 21 with a visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Wolverines, the defending Big Ten champions.

PFW's first Division I opponent will be Austin Peay, which will visit the Coliseum on Nov. 16. The Mastodons will go on the road for the first time when they travel to Minnesota.

The team's next three games will be part of the Florida Gulf Coast Tournament, with matchups in Fort Myers against Southeastern Louisiana and Western Michigan and then a final game at Florida Gulf Coast, all on the weekend following Thanksgiving.

A road game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville follows Dec. 8, and then PFW faces Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 11.

Baseball

Diamondbacks' Smith suspended

Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith was suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Molina, Cards agree to deal

Yadier Molina is staying with St. Louis, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022. Molina's 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most for any catcher with just one team. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native is a .280 career hitter with 168 homers and 983 RBIs.

Basketball

Celtics extend Richardson deal

Boston signed guard Josh Richardson to an extension, the latest in a flurry of moves by the Celtics as they try to shore up their roster before training camp.

Jerry Harkness, ABA Pacer, dies

Jerry Harkness, one of the original Indiana Pacers of the ABA and a civil rights pioneer who led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship, died Tuesday at age 81. A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national title with four Black starters, and he played in what became known as the Game of Change between the Ramblers and Mississippi State. State laws prohibited Mississippi State from playing integrated teams, but the team slipped out of town at night to play Loyola in East Lansing, Michigan, in the opening round of the 1963 Mideast regionals. Harkness played one season with the New York Knicks and two more with the Pacers. He was Indianapolis' first Black sportscaster.

Football

2nd Auburn coach positive

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason said he has tested positive for COVID-19, like head coach Bryan Harsin. Mason said in a Twiter post that he is fully vaccinated and has fully recovered, urging others to get the shots. Harsin has declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated.