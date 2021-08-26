PFW women release nonconference slate

A road game at state rival Notre Dame on Dec. 12 highlights the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team's nonconference schedule released Wednesday.

The Mastodons open the season Nov. 9 against Division III Manchester at Memorial Coliseum, then head to MAC foe Ball State on Nov. 12. Purdue Fort Wayne will play Evansville at home on Nov. 24 and SIUE on the road on Nov. 28.

In addition to the Fighting Irish, the Mastodons have two more non-league games in December, with a road game at Southeast Missouri (Dec. 9) and a home game against Indiana State (Dec. 20).

The Horizon League schedule will be announced at a later date.

Baseball

MLB postseason dates announced

Major League Baseball said its postseason will start with the AL wild-card game Oct. 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day. Both AL Division Series will start Oct. 7, and both NL Division Series open the next day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day. The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better record, and Game 7 would be Nov. 3, the latest date since 2009.

Basketball

Beverley trade to Wolves finalized

Minnesota finalized its acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to Memphis.

ESPN cancels Nichols' show

ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols' show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming.

High schools

Tailgate tour hits Dwenger

The inaugural Indiana Tailgate Tour, which is in conjunction with the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game to be played in Indianapolis, will be at Bishop Dwenger for its game against North Side with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The tour will visit 18 high school football games this season, including Warsaw's game against Wawasee on Oct. 1.

IHSAA renaming soccer award

The IHSAA announced the organization is naming the girls soccer mental attitude award for Theresia Wynns, who spent 15 years as a member of the IHSAA Executive Staff and retired from the National Federation of State High School Associations this summer. Wynns also worked for 26 years as a teacher and administrator for Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township Schools.

Hockey

Bachman invited to Florida camp

Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, is slated to be among 24 players the NHL's Florida Panthers will evaluate at their developmental camp beginning Sept. 10. They'll compete in the Tampa Bay Lightning-hosted Prospect Showcase Tournament beginning Sept. 18 in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Bachman, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2015. He had 10 goals and 14 points in 32 games as a rookie last season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, but he didn't play after March 19 due to an undisclosed injury. Bachman signed a contract with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.