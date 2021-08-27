TinCaps washed out, set to play pair today

The TinCaps game against the Dayton Dragons was suspended after one inning because of rain. The game was scoreless, and the final eight innings will be played tonight at Parkview Field, with play resuming at 5:05 p.m. Half an hour after that game ends, a seven-inning second game will get underway.

Tickets for Thursday's game can be redeemed for any game the rest of the season by going to the Parkview Field ticket office. Fans who redeem their ticket today will get to see both games. Gates will open at 4:35 p.m. Tonight's games will be broadcast on Xfinity channel 81 and online at 1380thefan.com.

Colleges

Irish linebacker badly hurts leg

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau will miss significant time and possibly the whole season with a lower leg injury suffered at practice Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Liufau, a redshirt sophomore, has been a frequent standout at fall camp in the portions the media has seen and was likely in line to be one of the team's starting linebackers. JD Bertrand, another redshirt sophomore, could see the biggest increase in snaps as a result of the injury.

Golf

On the course

In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters. Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole, which he played in his outward nine. Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French left-hander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester were another shot back. ...

In Conwy, Wales, Annabell Fuller and Caley McGinty were part of two winning matches as Great Britain & Ireland jumped out to a 41/2-11/2 lead over the Americans after the first round of the Curtis Cup. Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang, the top two women amateurs in the world. Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in women's golf, had to hole a 4-foot putt to win the 18th hole for a half-point. Zhang teamed with Allisen Corpuz for the only U.S. victory in fourballs.

Tennis

US Open draw set

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men's-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Win that, and Djokovic's potential path – as determined by the draw – could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the third round, No. 6 seed Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Naomi Osaka's first Grand Slam action since she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break will come against Marie Bouzkova, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic who is ranked 86th and has a 1-10 career record at the majors, including 0-3 at Flushing Meadows. Osaka won their only previous encounter in straight sets at last year's Australian Open.