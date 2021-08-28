TinCaps top Dragons with sharp pitching

Gabe Mosser, who took over from Thursday starter Connor Lehmann, went three scoreless innings as the TinCaps defeated Dayton 4-2 in the first game of a rain-induced doubleheader Friday at Parkview Field.

Mosser gave up two hits and struck out four.

The TinCaps jumped out a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Zach Mathis and two-run double by Grant Little off Dragons reliever Christian Roa.

Roa took over for JC Keys, who began the suspended game Thursday.

Little and Tirso Ornelas had two hits apiece.

The Dragons scored twice in the sixth.

Gabe Morales also went three innings. He gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Luke Boyd and Kevin Kopps combined for two hitless innings.

For the result of the second game of the doubleheader, go to www.journalgazette.net/sports.

Before the doubleheader, infielder Ethan Skender was transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio and left-handed reliever Fred Schlichtholz was reinstated from Fort Wayne's injured list.

AUTO RACING

Jordan's team adds Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long-expected expansion move for the first-year organization. Hamlin partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered on Bubba Wallace.

BASKETBALL

Louisville coach suspended

The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants.

FOOTBALL

Saints cancel preseason game

The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for today against the Arizona Cardinals because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to batter Louisiana's coast with winds as high as 140 mph by Sunday.

GOLF

Americans gain tie at Curtis Cup

Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales. One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.

S. African leads European event

Dean Burmester took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, with five birdies in a 5-under 65. The South African was at 11-under par overall, a shot ahead of England's Andy Sullivan (66) and Belgium's Thomas Detry (65).

SOCCER

Ronaldo to rejoin English club

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination. Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club. He played for United from 2003 to 2009.

TENNIS

Zverev denies abuse allegations

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, the U.S. Open runner-up a year ago, again denied abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend and said he would support the introduction of a domestic violence policy by the men's pro tour. The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account this week via a Slate.com article.