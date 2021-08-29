Illinois opens season with win over Huskers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Under a new coach, with fans packed into the stands for the first time since 2019 and its backup quarterback at the helm, Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday to kick off the college football season.

The Big Ten victory didn't come without a price for the Illini, whose starting quarterback, Brandon Peters, left the game holding his left shoulder after being sacked in the first quarter. He was 3 of 4 for 35 yards before he was replaced by Artur Sitkowski, a sophomore transfer from Rutgers.

“No injury updates yet,” first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “But as you could see, it was Brandon's non-throwing arm, so there's that.”

Sitkowski was 12 of 15 for 124 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Teammate Mike Epstein rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries.

Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was 16 of 32 for 232 passing yards with a touchdown. He rushed 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Auto racing

Kurt Busch joins Jordan race team

Kurt Busch has a multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by basketball great Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin released more details about the new partnership and said he is in the final stages of securing a charter for Busch's No. 45 Toyota in 2022. Charters guarantee teams 36 spots in each week's 40-car field.

Basketball

Aces beat Fever

Riquna Williams scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum added 14 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 87-71 in Indianapolis. The Aces (19-7) closed to within a half-game of the Connecticut Sun (19-6) for the WNBA's top seed to the playoffs. Plum's basket with 3:24 left in the first quarter started a 14-3 run for Las Vegas to close the quarter and the Aces were never threatened the rest of the way. Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 for Indiana (5-19).

Refs to get shots

The NBA announced it has struck a deal with the National Basketball Referees Association on requiring vaccinations against the coronavirus this season. Part of the referees' agreement with the NBA also says that those working games will receive booster shots once they become recommended.

Golf

On the course

In Grand Blanc, Michigan, Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead in The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions event. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130. …

In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, American Sean Crocker shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters. Crocker had been 11 shots off the lead after shooting a 71 on Thursday, then carded a 65. …

In Conwy, Wales, Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches to beat Great Britain & Ireland 121/2-71/2 in the Curtis Cup.

Hockey

Canes make offer

The Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet to Canadiens restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina's Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago.

Horse racing

Essential wins Travers Stakes

Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality won the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Essential Quality held off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel for his eighth victory in nine career starts.