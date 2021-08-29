Ohio edges out South Dakota to reach championship game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.  Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series.

The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will today face Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently. Despite his successful outing, he said it wasnt easy.

That first inning was pretty nerve-racking because this is probably the biggest game I have pitched in in my life and probably will ever pitch, he said. Every 12-year-old that plays baseball, this is basically their dream.

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Dakota rallied for three straight singles off Oden to score a run. South Dakota then loaded the bases off reliever Kaleb Harden and brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out. But Harden got three outs, the last on a force at third, to send Ohio into the title game.

Ohio became the first team in LLWS history to reach the championship game without winning its regional tournament, finishing as a runner-up in the Great Lakes to Michigan. Then again, COVID-19 protocols have made this years tournament unlike any other. Because of travel restrictions, international teams arent playing for the first time since 1975.

Ohio manager Ken Coomer has been coaching for over 28 years.