Wheelchair rugby smashing stereotypes

TOKYO – American captain Joe Delagrave was asked to explain wheelchair rugby. He knew he wasn't being politically correct about it – he didn't want to be – after the United States defeated Australia 49-42 to reach today's gold-medal final of the Paralympics against Britain.

Anyone who has seen the famous 2005 documentary film “Murderball” knows about the sport: constant mayhem that distracts from the fact that these athletes have spinal cord injuries, they're missing arms and legs, and they're strapped into wheelchairs that resemble battered bumper cars.

“It literally smashes stereotypes,” Delagrave said. “I always joke that it's like crippled people smashing into each other and trying to make each other more crippled. I know that's not PC, or whatever.”

Delagrave broke his neck 17 years ago in a boating accident on the Mississippi River. The boat he was in struck the river bottom, he said. He was flipped over backward, hitting his head and breaking his neck.

“The beautiful thing about this sport it that it's rehabilitative,” Delagrave said. “You bring someone new into this sport who broke their neck or had an amputation. Through the sports, it changes their life to be able to be husbands, wives – whatever that title is in their life.”

The victory was sweet for the Americans over the two-time defending Paralympic champions. Fort Wayne's Jeff Butler played more than 20 minutes Saturday.

Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Australia defeated the United States 59-58 in two overtimes in the gold medal game.

Britain defeated host nation Japan 55-49 in the other semifinal on Saturday at Yoyogi National Stadium.

The rules of wheelchair rugby are basic, the pace is quick, and there's not much stoppage playing on the basketball-size court. Chairs are frequently flipped over with strapped-in players left looking up at their spinning wheels; or worse, with the chair on top of them.

Four players pass, dribble occasionally, and race up and down the hardwood smashing into each other. The aim is to carry the red and white ball – the size of a volleyball – across a goal line at either end. Players can't make physical contact with an opponent's body, but most anything else is allowed. A foul earns a player time in the “sin bin,” leaving the opposition to play with a man advantage.

Like many players, Delagrave credits “Murderball” with raising awareness about sports and disabilities.

“That movie, while brash at times, really helped change minds about Paralympic sports,” he said. “We're a bunch or guys or girls with disabilities but we're athletes first – athletes first, disabilities second. We come to play hard just like anyone else.”