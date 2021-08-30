Former IOC leader Jacques Rogge dies

Jacques Rogge, who oversaw an era of political and financial stability in the Olympic movement after its worst ethics scandal and pursued a hard line against doping during his 12 years as IOC president, has died, the Olympic organization said Sunday. He was 79.

The International Olympic Committee announced his death without giving details. Rogge's health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013.

Rogge, a former orthopedic surgeon from Belgium, guided the IOC through a period of relative calm and prosperity during a term that spanned three Summer Olympics and three Winter Games from 2001 to 2013.

BASEBALL

Mets fans target of players' wrath

Javier Báez launched a 444-foot home run Sunday in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals, then flashed a double thumbs-down gesture toward the crowd on his way back to the dugout. Later, he said Mets players have been making the hand signal after big hits in response to fans who have jeered the club during a rough August. Báez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen giving the thumbs-down during the win. Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned those remarks and signs.

BASKETBALL

US women win U18 3x3 title

The U.S. Women's U18 3x3 team, which includes Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson on the four-player roster, beat Spain in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday to retain the World Cup title. Sixteen-year-old Mikaylah Williams was the team's leading scorer and tournament MVP and hit the winning shot to beat Spain 21-14 in the final. The U.S. women celebrated their tournament victory with the U.S. U18 men, who also won gold after beating Estonia 21-14 in the final.

FOOTBALL

Longest-tenured Viking re-signs

The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, securing the team's longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

GOLF

City player out at Senior Amateur

Steve Vernasco of Fort Wayne didn't advance to the match-play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. After a first-round 5-over 77 on Saturday, Vernasco signed an incorrect scorecard Sunday and, according to the U.S. Golf Association, received a disqualification. He was well above the cut line of 4 over anyway. Tim Hogarth of Northridge, California, is the No. 1 seed for the 64-player match-play rounds after going 10 under with a 65 on Sunday at the Country Club of Detroit.

Roundup

Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in the PGA Tour Champions' Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Durant, 57, closed with a 4-under 68 in windy conditions to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. ... Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 7-under 63 to win the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, by a stroke when Bernd Wiesberger closed with a bogey after hitting into green-side water.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Warsaw athlete volleyball MVP

Warsaw's Avery Hales was named the Mishawaka Invitational MVP on Saturday after recording 93 assists, 18 digs, 15 kills and six blocks over the Tigers' four matches. Warsaw lost to Elkhart but beat Mishawaka Marian, South Bend St. Joseph and Mishawaka to finish in third place. In the match against Mishawaka, Hales recorded her 2,000th career assist.