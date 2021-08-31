SEC won't make up games lost to COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Southeastern Conference teams that don't have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year.

The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 seasons in all sports on Monday.

Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular-season games.

The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win.

If neither team has enough available athletes to compete because of COVID-19, injuries or other factors, both teams will have to take a forfeit.

Commissioner Greg Sankey can declare a no contest if there are “extraordinary circumstances,” the league said.

The school that would have been able to play can submit a request for reimbursement of any direct financial loss to the SEC Executive Committee.

BASEBALL

Red Sox lefty tests positive

Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players affected by COVID-19. Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night's game at Tampa Bay. Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch and other details involving the reliever were not immediately available. Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

Indians catcher out for season

Cleveland catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said. Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning the Indians' win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

COLLEGES

Tech gets honors; esports added

Indiana Tech sophomore goalkeeper Jaume Salvado was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's soccer defensive Player of the Week. Salvado made eight saves over two games last week against Governors State University and Vanguard University. ... Indiana Tech redshirt sophomore AnnaBella Kowalczyk was named the WHAC women's soccer defensive Player of the Week. Kowalczyk led a Tech defense that allowed just six total shots and just three on goal in the Warriors season opening win over Indiana University Northwest. ... The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics is growing to 27 sports for the 2021-22 academic year with the Warrior eSports program officially moving over to Athletics from Student Life.

FOOTBALL

NFL updates COVID protocols

Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA. The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period. Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

HOCKEY

US women reach world finals

Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 in Calgary, Alberta, to advance to the final of the women's world hockey championship. The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game today against Canada, a 4-0 victor over Switzerland. The final is today.