TinCaps reliever wildin close loss to Loons

The TinCaps bowed to the High-A Central East Division-leading Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night, falling 4-3 in the opener of a six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

The Loons are one game out of the final league playoff spot with 17 games remaining.

The game was knotted at 2 heading into the bottom of the eighth, but TinCaps reliever Chase Walter, who had pitched five scoreless innings with Fort Wayne (49-54) in his first three appearances with the club, could not find the strike zone. Walter walked four, hit a batter and unleashed a wild pitch, pushing across two runs for the Loons.

Walter had walked only one in his first five innings with Fort Wayne.

Baseball

2 more Red Sox test positive

Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was also pulled from the team's game after testing positive. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning but left before the start of the bottom of the second.

Basketball

Late run lifts Fever to victory

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 – including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play – and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72. Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws to give the Sparks a 72-64 lead with 3:05 left, but Indiana (6-19) closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Rondo signs to return to Lakers

Rajon Rondo has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue another championship ring.

Football

1 Badger cut, 1 suspended

Wisconsin dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team. Badgers coach Paul Chryst said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended. School officials didn't specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures and said they would have no additional comment on the matter.

Official picked as Hall finalist

Art McNally, the man known as “The Father of Modern Officiating” was picked as a contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of '22.

Hockey

Canada women defeat US in OT

In Calgary, Alberta, Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 for its first gold medal at the women's hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass Jocelyne Larocque and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review. Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the U.S. have gone to extra time, including 2011, '12, '16 and '17.

Blackhawks extend Murphy

Chicago announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit. The 28-year-old Murphy has turned into one of Chicago's most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season.