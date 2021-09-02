New TinCap powers team to victory in 11

Robert Hassell III put on a performance for the ages in his third game with the TinCaps, becoming the first Fort Wayne player to hit three home runs in a game in more than a decade.

The TinCaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 12-11 in 11 innings at Dow Diamond on Wednesday.

Hassell, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, hit his first homer as a TinCap in the fifth, when he golfed a low fastball out to right for a solo shot to put Fort Wayne in front 6-5.

The 20-year-old outfielder added an opposite-field shot an inning later that drove in Ripken Reyes to make it 8-5.

After the Loons sent the game into extra innings, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres farm system hit a high fastball to right for a two-run shot in the 11th that made it 12-8 TinCaps and they hung on in the bottom half as Austin Smith retired Leonel Valera with the bases loaded to end the game.

Baseball

On the diamond

Minnesota announced starting pitcher Kenta Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery in Dallas. The 33-year-old right-hander was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness. ...

Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 as the virus surge impacting the team remains unrelenting. ...

The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. ...

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Colleges

Michigan State names new AD

Michigan State named football alumnus and deputy athletic director Alan Haller as its 20th athletic director. Haller served as deputy athletic director since 2019, having been with the athletic department since 2010.

Golf

Lefty, Couples Ryder assistants

Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs. Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24 to 26. Fred Couples also was announced as an assistant, joining Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III.

High schools

Saint placed on All-America team

Bishop Dwenger senior volleyball player Eva Hudson was named to the Preseason MaxPreps All-American second team released this week. MaxPreps cited the Notre Dame commit's 630 kills in 100 sets as her Saints won the Class 3A state title.

Soccer

Ronaldo sets scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal. The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei.